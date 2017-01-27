Yale Trucks get their time at top of standings

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
Yale Industrial Trucks moved into first place in the Caledon Senior Hockey League last Monday for the first time this season with a big win over Heart Lake Insurance.
Powered by Mike Foley’s five points, Yale crushed Heart Lake 6-0 to take over top spot by one point. In the other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Fines Ford Lincoln topped Bolton Chiropractic Centre 10-5 and Jiffy Lube Oilers downed Rutherford Global Logistics 7-5.
By the end of the evening, Yale was in the lead in the standings with 22 points, closely followed by Jiffy Lube with 21 and Rutherford with 20. The once mighty Bolton Chiropractic are in a five-game loosing streak and are in fourth place with 18, followed by Fines Ford with 12 and Heart Lake with nine.
Yale 6, Heart Lake 0
Foley scored four goals and added an assist for Yale.
Robert Masutti chipped in two goals and an assist while James Heenan matched him in points with three assists. Bruno Fracassi had two assists and John Pitsadiotis had one. Goaltender Pierre Drolet earned the shutout.
Fines Ford 10, Bolton Chiropractic 5
(Good) Tony Curcio and Ron Sampson ran wild for the Motor Men, as Curcio scored four goals and added three assists while Sampson had three goals and two assists.
John Pallotta and Damian Niccols both scored a goal and assisted on two others. Jim Rogers had a goal and an assist. Howard Wight chipped in three helpers with Gary Faultless adding two. (Bad) Tony Calabro had one assist along with Jamie Hardman, Bill Mackenzie and Peter Kuchar.
New recruit Steve Smith was the top scorer for the Bonebenders with three goals and two assists. Jim Kutchera and team sponsor Mike (Dr. Bend) Shore both had a goal and an assist. Dom D’Orazio scored the other goal. Rod Sinclair had two assists with singles going to Stefan Pacula, Ted Callighen and Dave Smith.
Jiffy Lube 7, Rutherford 5
Pete McNamara sparked Jiffy Lube with two goals and an assist.
Carlo Fantin scored once and added two assists. Steve Sanderson, Mike Lo Dico and Peter Coghill all had a goal and an assist. Bill Doherty scored the other goal. Gary Hughes bagged two assists while Mark Perrin had one.
Greg Frangakas and Dan Tasson both scored two goals for Rutherford. Jim Horan had the other goal. Dom Spignesi and Steve Tarasco each had two assists. Single assists went to Jeff Boyles, Greg Twinney and Garry Hoxey.
