Sports

Yale Trucks get their time at top of standings

January 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Yale Industrial Trucks moved into first place in the Caledon Senior Hockey League last Monday for the first time this season with a big win over Heart Lake Insurance.
Powered by Mike Foley’s five points, Yale crushed Heart Lake 6-0 to take over top spot by one point. In the other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Fines Ford Lincoln topped Bolton Chiropractic Centre 10-5 and Jiffy Lube Oilers downed Rutherford Global Logistics 7-5.
By the end of the evening, Yale was in the lead in the standings with 22 points, closely followed by Jiffy Lube with 21 and Rutherford with 20. The once mighty Bolton Chiropractic are in a five-game loosing streak and are in fourth place with 18, followed by Fines Ford with 12 and Heart Lake with nine.
Yale 6, Heart Lake 0
Foley scored four goals and added an assist for Yale.
Robert Masutti chipped in two goals and an assist while James Heenan matched him in points with three assists. Bruno Fracassi had two assists and John Pitsadiotis had one. Goaltender Pierre Drolet earned the shutout.
Fines Ford 10, Bolton Chiropractic 5
(Good) Tony Curcio and Ron Sampson ran wild for the Motor Men, as Curcio scored four goals and added three assists while Sampson had three goals and two assists.
John Pallotta and Damian Niccols both scored a goal and assisted on two others. Jim Rogers had a goal and an assist. Howard Wight chipped in three helpers with Gary Faultless adding two. (Bad) Tony Calabro had one assist along with Jamie Hardman, Bill Mackenzie and Peter Kuchar.
New recruit Steve Smith was the top scorer for the Bonebenders with three goals and two assists. Jim Kutchera and team sponsor Mike (Dr. Bend) Shore both had a goal and an assist. Dom D’Orazio scored the other goal. Rod Sinclair had two assists with singles going to Stefan Pacula, Ted Callighen and Dave Smith.
Jiffy Lube 7, Rutherford 5
Pete McNamara sparked Jiffy Lube with two goals and an assist.
Carlo Fantin scored once and added two assists. Steve Sanderson, Mike Lo Dico and Peter Coghill all had a goal and an assist. Bill Doherty scored the other goal. Gary Hughes bagged two assists while Mark Perrin had one.
Greg Frangakas and Dan Tasson both scored two goals for Rutherford. Jim Horan had the other goal. Dom Spignesi and Steve Tarasco each had two assists. Single assists went to Jeff Boyles, Greg Twinney and Garry Hoxey.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The weather was not in keeping with the season, but there was still lots of creativity over the weekend at the annual Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Art can take may forms, with audiences sometimes getting the chance to watch it take shape. That’s what happened Saturday evening at the Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Crowds watched as artist Brian Oates ignited his fire sculpture. When the flames had died down, people saw a depiction of birds in flight.

Plenty to see and do at Alton Mill’s Fire and Ice Festival

Town trying to proceed with arts centre

By Bill Rea Caledon is likely to have a Centre for the Arts eventually, even if things are not moving quite as fast as some ...

Valentine Family Fun Night

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) invites everyone to put their heart on their sleeve and join them for their Valentine Family Fun Night ...

Latin theme coming to CrossCurrents

CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton will be offering a Latin night tomorrow (Friday) with Manuel Boado. Boado’s selections are rhythmic, passionate and romantic, and he promises ...

Volunteers thanked for making HomeJames a success

By Bill Rea Caledon has always been known for its volunteer spirit, and in some cases, that adds to the safety of the community. That ...

Concert Series presents Ensemble Made in Canada

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-2017 season Feb. 4 with a concert by Ensemble Made in Canada. The concert will include music by Mozart, Brahms ...

CF Canada holding Princess Ball

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter will be holding its second annual Princess Ball Jan. 28 at Lionhead Golf and Country Club. The Princess Ball ...

Ecological film festival coming to Erin

The Climate Change Action Group of Dufferin-Caledon has announced the Fast Forward 2017 Eco-Film Festival. The kickoff movie will be Jan. 31 with the screening ...

Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care being launched

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

Moose currently makes the scene at Blackhorse theatre

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...