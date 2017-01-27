Valentine’s Gala in support of Challenger baseball

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Caledon Challenger Baseball program will be holding a Valentine’s Gala Feb. 10.
It will run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Caesar’s Centre on George Bolton Parkway in Bolton.
Challenger is a program that provides opportunities for children with cognitive or physical disabilities to participate in baseball at a level structured to their abilities. The players are outfitted in uniforms and equipment. Games are played at Bolton Camp on Caledon’s first fully-accessible diamond, which is being constructed in cooperation with the Town of Caledon, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Bolton Braves Baseball Association and the Toronto Blue Jays’ Jays Care Foundation.
The evening will include dinner, refreshments, music, dancing, draws and more.
Tickets are $85 per person.
For information, email CaledonChallengerBaseball@gmail.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.