Snowshoeing and fat biking event coming

January 27, 2017
With winter deeply here, why not get out and enjoy some winter fun-activities?
C3 and Caledon Hills Bike Shop are organizing a fun snowshoeing and/or Fat Bike Riding event Feb. 12.
It will start at 9:30 a.m. at Albion Hills Conservation Area.
It will include a low-key, fun-family, bare-bones snowshoe race and the option of a fat bike ride. The event will have numerous options for all ages, levels and is designed to be a fun family activity.
The race entry fee of $30 gives park entrance, lunch, draw prizes and a choice of one of numerous race distances. They include:
• Short snowshoe (four kilometres);
• Snowshoe duathlon (four kilometre snowshoe and four-kilometre run);
• Long snowshoe (eight kilometres);
• Short fat bike (eight kilometres)
• Fat bike duathlon (eight-kilometre bike and four-kilometre run);
• Long fat bike (16 kilometres).
All events start at the 9:30 a.m. at the chalet at Albion Hills. Participants are asked pre-register to make things easier on race morning, and to plan for food, equipment.
Details are at www.personalbest.ca or email barrie@personalbest.ca
Day of race entries will be accepted.
