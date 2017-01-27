Bailey is Town’s Fire Chief

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
Darryl Bailey has been appointed Fire Chief of the Town of Caledon.
This appointment follows Bailey’s appointment of acting fire chief late last year.
Bailey has worked full-time with Caledon Fire and Emergency Services since 2003, most recently as acting fire chief and as Deputy Fire Chief, Operations. He has been a firefighter in Markham, Welland and Mississauga. He is a certified Municipal Manager with more than 20 years practical experience in fire suppression, fire prevention and emergency management.
“Please join us in extending our congratulations to Chief Bailey on this appointment,” said Mayor Allan Thompson.
In his role as Fire Chief, Bailey will be responsible for the overall organization, operation and administration of the Fire and Emergency Services division and the Community Emergency Management Program. He will be coordinating, leading and directing the duties of the Town’s fire service.
