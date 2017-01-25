Plenty to see and do at Alton Mill’s Fire and Ice Festival
January 25, 2017 ·
0 Comments
The weather was not in keeping with the season, but there was still lots of creativity over the weekend at the annual Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Art can take may forms, with audiences sometimes getting the chance to watch it take shape. That’s what happened Saturday evening at the Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Crowds watched as artist Brian Oates ignited his fire sculpture. When the flames had died down, people saw a depiction of birds in flight.
Jim Menken of Mono and his son Cam were among those demonstrating their skills at ice carving.
Members of the Caledon Concert Band, under the direction of Robert Kinnear, accompanied Saturday’s Fire Sculpture event.
Artist Mark Grice put on a painting workshop Sunday.
Photos by Bill Re
Potter Ann Randeraad had an audience in her studio to watch her at work.
Despite the warm weather, there was still enough snow on the ground to let young folks get some sledding in. Bozhidara Stoeva, 5, from Mississauga got a ride down the Hill.
Blacksmith George Church of Fergus was putting on demonstrations in the forge.