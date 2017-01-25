January 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) invites everyone to put their heart on their sleeve and join them for their Valentine Family Fun Night fundraiser.
It will be Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the CPCC facility in Albion-Bolton Community Centre.
Kids can enjoy free crafts, playroom activities, bedtime stories and much more. Face painting and snacks will be available for a small fee.
For information, visit www.cp-cc.org
