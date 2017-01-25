Latin theme coming to CrossCurrents

January 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton will be offering a Latin night tomorrow (Friday) with Manuel Boado.
Boado’s selections are rhythmic, passionate and romantic, and he promises to bring some tropical heat to the local late January.
He studied guitar and harmony with Vicente Gonzalez Rubiera, in Havana, Cuba, and performed as concert guitarist in university festivals, as well as trios and flamenco groups.
He won one first and two second prizes in the CIRV Radio Song Festival in Toronto, between 2004 and 2007.
He will be joined by his son Kevin on guitar, bongos and vocals, and by Steve Slutsky on accordion.
CrossCurrents cafe operates out of Bolton United Church at 8 Nancy St. (side entrance). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the entertainment is scheduled to start at 8.
Admission is free, although donations are welcome.
