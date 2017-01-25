Uncategorized

Concert Series presents Ensemble Made in Canada

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-2017 season Feb. 4 with a concert by Ensemble Made in Canada.
The concert will include music by Mozart, Brahms and Kelly Murphy.
This quartet consists of Angela Park, piano; Elissa Lee, violin; Sharon Wei, viola; and Rachel Mercer, cello.
Ensemble Made In Canada (EMIC) is rapidly gaining recognition as Canada’s premier piano quartet. Awarded the 2006 CBC Galaxie Stars Award from the Banff Centre for the Arts, EMIC was featured in 2008 Chatelaine Magazine’s 80th anniversary issue as Women to Watch and an ensemble that is leading the next generation of classical musicians. The members of the group have been forging outstanding individual careers and bring together a wealth of experience, having already appeared at prestigious festivals such as Marlboro, Ravinia, Orford, Verbier, Prussia Cove, Pablo Casals and Evian. EMIC has performed for Winnipeg Virtuosi, Montreal Pro Musica, SUNY New Paltz, Stratford Music Festival, Ottawa Chamberfest, Parry Sound Festival of the Sound, Jeffery Chamber Music Series, Lindsay Concert Productions, Almonte in Concert, Women’s Musical Club of Toronto, Kawartha Concerts, including multiple work cycles for the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber Music Society.
EMIC has provided master classes, chamber music coachings and lectures at universities across Canada and in the United States, and have also participated in outreach programs for public schools in Ontario.
The group has been Ensemble-in-Residence at Western University since 2014.
The concert takes place at St. James’ Anglican Church, Caledon East at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students 16 years and younger and may be purchased in advance at Forster’s Book Garden, Howard the Butcher and BookLore. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the concert.
For more information, call 905-880-2445. For details about the other concerts in the 2016-2017 season go to www.caledonchamberconcerts.com

