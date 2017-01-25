CF Canada holding Princess Ball

January 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter will be holding its second annual Princess Ball Jan. 28 at Lionhead Golf and Country Club.
The Princess Ball in Support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada will be opening its royal gates to a day of dress up and fun for children aged three to 12. It will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This magical event is dedicated to raising awareness and funds in support of Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. It will feature an elegant mix of royal characters similar to those from popular children’s stories, bringing the magic of fairy tales to delighted boys and girls. Guests at this enchanting event will be treated to a royal entrance, child friendly lunch buffet, music, entertainment, dancing, balloons, different pampering stations, arts and crafts booths and other surprises throughout the day.
For information regarding tickets and other details, go to www.cysticfibrosis.ca/events/events-calendar
