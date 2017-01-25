Ecological film festival coming to Erin

January 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Climate Change Action Group of Dufferin-Caledon has announced the Fast Forward 2017 Eco-Film Festival.
The kickoff movie will be Jan. 31 with the screening of Green Rights.
The film showcases the dramatic, innovative legal battles going on in nations around the world. It reports on dramas in the courts and on the land, where devoted citizens and courageous lawyers take on national governments and global corporations – and win. And it asks, “Why not in Canada? Why not in the U.S.?”
It is sponsored by ChicàBOOM Consignment.
Other films in the series are After The Last River, which will be shown Feb. 21; Seed, The Untold Story, March 21; The Man Who Stopped the Desert, April 11; and The Messenger, May 2.
As concerned citizens, the group accepts responsibility for the living conditions of future generations and assumes authority to take action to mitigate climate change.
In a release, the Action Group stressed their commitment is to showcase exceptional documentaries that highlight a variety of environmental issues.
“It is our hope that audience engagement will lead to support for community action,” they stated. “While science has shed light on the causes and ramifications of environmental problems, the gap between what we know and what we do in our day-to-day lives persists. The aim of the film series is to raise awareness, educate, and most importantly, motivate audiences to actively engage in the community.”
There will also be the opportunity to discuss, organize, and take action during an intermission and at the conclusion of each film.
Space will be available for like-minded local businesses and community groups to interact with audiences at each event.
The films will be screened at Westside Secondary School, 300 Alder St., Orangeville. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m and the films will begin at 7. Admission is free but donations will be appreciated.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/climatechangeactiondufferincaledon/
