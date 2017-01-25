Wellness Fair coming to Seniors’ Centre

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board recently received notification from the Ministry of Education of the funding of two new Catholic elementary schools; one in ...

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year will be held at all Dufferin-Peel Catholic elementary schools Jan. 24 to 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 ...

Rediscover Canadian winter traditions at the eighth annual Fire and Ice festival this weekend (Jan. 21 and 22) at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. The ...

In honour of the 50th anniversary of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the Belfountain Heritage Society is hosting an Everything Group of Seven Film Festival. ...

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...

The congregations of St. James’ Anglican Church and Caledon East United Church in Caledon East will hold joint services Jan. 15 and 22 to mark ...

It happened more than 60 years ago, but the impacts of Hurricane Hazel are still being felt locally. Details on how this 1954 storm affected ...

Melt the January blues with laughter. The Blackhorse Village Players Theatre are celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary with their latest comedy Buying the Moose, written by ...