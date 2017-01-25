Wellness Fair coming to Seniors’ Centre

January 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 55 Plus Active Living and Wellness Fair will be presented by the Caledon Seniors’ Centre.
It will be Feb. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Admission will be free.
It promises to be an event geared to health and wellness, as well as services for older adults. There will be lunch and entertainment, as well as a variety of local exhibitors, guest speakers, demonstrations, prizes and more.
Space will be limited.
To register, call 905-951-6114, or email caledonsenior@rogers.com
