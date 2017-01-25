United Way announces departure of president

January 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
Shelley White, President and CEO of United Way of Peel Region, has announced that after 13 years she will be leaving United Way effective Feb. 10.
“It has been an honour and privilege to lead United Way of Peel Region for the past 13 years,” she announced.
“United Way is an extraordinary organization that does such vital work,” White added. “I have enjoyed working with our donors, volunteers, staff and partners immensely. I look forward to continuing my relationship with the organization as a donor and volunteer.”
Under White’s leadership, the organization refined its investment strategy to focus on the root causes of poverty in Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga. Together with more than 50 agency partners, United Way is working to reduce and prevent poverty and support those in crisis.
Last year, more than 207,000 lives were impacted by United Way funded programs in communities across Peel. United Way has also built a leadership position in tackling systemic issues by providing leadership, researching core issues, and building the capacity of the sector in Peel Region, and through initiatives such as collective impact, data collection, community hubs and neighbourhood development.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Shelley for her leadership and significant contributions to the United Way family and our community,” Board of Directors Chair Tom Dyck said. “There is no doubt about her influence and impact on making the lives of countless members of community better.”
An Interim President and CEO that will support the experienced executive team and the organization will be named in early February.
