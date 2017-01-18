Trublin shines as Golden Hawks rattle off another win

January 18, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The Caledon Golden Hawks are the hottest team in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Carruthers division.

Anton Trublin picked up his second hat trick in as many games Sunday night at Caledon East, when the Hawks took down the Huntsville Otters 6–4.

A 15-shot first period for the Hawks came up empty, while the Otters’ Matt Smith beat goalie Andrew Ireland late in the period.

Caledon captain Nicholas McNutt broke the goose egg just one minute into the second, a back and forth period that would result in a 3-3 tie heading into the final frame.

Tied 4-4 just more than seven minutes in, Trublin scored his second of the night on the power play to regain the lead for the Hawks. He added an empty netter with three seconds left on the clock to complete the hat trick.

Tyler Whitten also scored twice in the contest, while Ireland made 29 saves for the Hawks.

Trublin has been an offensive force for the Hawks since joining the club in late December. The 19-year old Belarussian joined Caledon following three successful seasons in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, and now has 10 goals and six assists in just six games as a Golden Hawk.

With just four games left on the regular season schedule, the Hawks have all but secured eighth spot in the eight-team division, currently sitting six points back of the Orillia Terriers.

They have locked up a date with either the Stayner Siskins or Alliston Hornets in the first round of the PJHL playoffs, both of which have combined for just seven losses all season. Caledon’s record against the Carruthers division’s two powerhouse teams is a combined 0-7-1 on the season, though they took the Siskins to overtime in early January and lost a close one to the Hornets 3-2 in late December.

There have been signs of life lately for the rebuilding Hawks. Four of their nine wins on the season have come in the last month, going 4-0-3 in their last seven games.

The last regulation Hawk loss came Dec. 16; 4-2 at the hands of the Midland Flyers.

It may be too late to make a move for this season, but the future looks bright for the young club.

The Hawks twice face Alliston in their final four games, first taking on the Hornets at the rowdy New Tec Rec Centre tomorrow (Friday) night.

Sunday’s home game features the Hawks hosting the Penetang Kings (15-20-2), with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m.

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

Readers Comments (0)