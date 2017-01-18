Uncategorized

DQ Athletes of the Week — Jan. 19, 2017

January 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School Julia Ungureanu This Grade 10 student has been showing her prowess on the nordic ski hills. The team took part in their first meet last Thursday, the Valley High School Invitational near Barrie, and she finished eighth out of 55. Away from school, she figure skates at Cassie Campbell in Brampton and downhill skis. The 15-year-old lives in Strawberry Fields.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School John Duggan This 15-year-old plays goal for the school’s varsity hockey team, which advanced to the finals after compiling a 8-2 record. He contributed a shutout to the cause. In the community, he plays ball hockey in the summer in Shelburne and rep hockey in the Orangeville Minor Hockey system. The Grade 10 student lives in Orangeville.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School Erin Hart The Grade 10 student plays setter for the school’s junior volleyball team, which has won half their games so far this season. She said she’s hoping to play ultimate Frisbee for the school next fall. In the community, she used to play competitive volleyball in Richmond Hill and Aurora. The 15-year-old lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School Jenna Ford This 15-year-old plays centre on the school’s varsity hockey team, which has compiled a 4-2 record, including a 13-1 victory over Heart Lake Secondary School. She also played defence on the school’s flag football team in the fall. Away from school, she plays rep AA hockey in the North York Storm organization. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

