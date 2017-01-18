Thames Valley Invitational brought success for Mayfield nordic skiers

January 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
The nordic skiing team from Mayfield Secondary School had a successful time last Thursday at the Thames Valley Invitational near Barrie.
Coach Chris Huet reported the day started with Rory McDonald and his guide Noah Chalifoux placing second in the para-male division.
The junior girls were lead by Julia Ungureanu, who reached the podium to place eighth. She was joined by Emma Wilson, Ashley Skinkle and Taylor Rasmussan to place first in team overall, with Emma Everett just behind.
The junior boys also placed first team overall with Tyler Downey in seventh, William Wootton in eighth, Matt Shaw in ninth and Tyler Mihkelson in 17th.
The senior girls were lead by Emma Grove in fifth. She was joined by Sloan Westlake, Katya Dondi and Alex Azzopardi to get third place in team overall.
The senior boys were lead by Michael Wootton in 11th, followed by Daniel Shaw, Josh Mihkelson and Nicholas Klymciw to place third as a team.
