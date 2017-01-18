Fat biking attracts racers to Albion Hills
January 18, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Albion Hills Conservation Area was the scene Saturday of Superfly Racing’s annual Fat Bike Festival. A fat bike is like a mountain bike, except it the frames have been adjusted to accommodate wider tires with heavy treads to deal with the snow encountered on the trails. Here, competitors were taking off in the main event.
The older competitors (50 and older) were heading out on their event.
Photos by Bill Rea
Was it just wishful thinking? Don Blue of Mount Albert was on hand at the Fat Bike Festival in his Wendel Clark jersey, brandishing this replica of the Stanley Cup he created.
Sean Ruppel of Uxbridge was in charged at the starting line of the various events.