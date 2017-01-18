Uncategorized

Dufferin-Peel receives funding approval for new Caledon school

January 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board recently received notification from the Ministry of Education of the funding of two new Catholic elementary schools; one in Caledon and the other in Brampton.
The Caledon school, identified temporarily as “Mayfield West # 1,” will be a 504-pupil elementary school with child care spaces for toddlers and preschoolers. The school will be situated north of Highway 410 between Hurontario Street and Kennedy Road.
“Funding approval for the Mayfield West Number 1 school is great news for our community,” declared Trustee Frank DiCosola, Caledon’s representative on the board. “This additional Catholic school in Caledon will go a long way towards alleviating some of the current accommodation pressures in our rapidly growing town.”
The Brampton school, identified temporarily as “Credit Valley” will also be a 504-pupil facility that will include child care spaces for toddlers and preschoolers. The school will be north of Queen Street West between Mississauga Road and Creditview Road.
“We were very pleased to learn that the Ministry has granted funding approval for the Credit Valley school,” Brampton Trustee Darryl D’Souza said. “This is one of the growth areas of our board and our parents and students will be well served by this new facility when it opens.”
Both schools are targeted to open in September 2018.

