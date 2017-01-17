Police looking for missing man

January 17, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing male from Caledon.
Felipe Amaller, 18, was last seen on a hiking trail near Highpoint Sideroad and Mississauga Road, north of Alton at 5:30 p.m. Monday. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue toque and black boots.
Amaller is described as five feet 10 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, with black, short curly hair.
Police and family are concerned for his safety and well being.
Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
You must be logged in to post a comment.