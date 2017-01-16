Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Krysta Cadden
Near the end of 2016, Palgrave Rotary started it’s second annual drive for used hockey equipment to send to First Nations youth in Northern Ontario.
This project is the baby of Etobicoke Rotarian Gerald Lue and Palgrave Rotarian Susan Hicks.
Sometimes projects like this — in addition to helping out so many of our youth in Northern areas — brings light to the full circle of Rotary.
We received the following note from local resident Kelly Herder.
“Hello Bernie, I read with interest the Bolton Enterprise today and was moved by your initiative to supply hockey equipment to youth in Northern Ontario. We are long-term residents of Bolton (I live on a street named after a family I went to school with). My husband has coached and played along with my two boys. They are all grown now and we have a lot to donate. In addition, we would like to make a financial contribution of $50. I hope this will help. We would like to arrange to give the equipment and funds to you tomorrow. Please direct us.”
“Lastly, I was a Bolton Rotary Exchange student to South Africa in 1981 (I think). I just wanted to share that it changed my life. I have been wondering how to give back to my community and how to honour this opportunity given to me so many years ago (I went when I was 19, I am in my 50s now). I am a registered nurse and work in a neonatal intensive care unit. I have worked with many cultures, families, dynamics. People are my life. I hope I can serve.”
Our international Youth Exchange program sponsors approximately 9,000 students every year around the globe. It changes lives. It changes the world. One person at a time.
