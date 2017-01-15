Headline News

Christian Unity celebrations in Caledon

January 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The congregations of St. James’ Anglican Church and Caledon East United Church in Caledon East will hold joint services Jan. 15 and 22 to mark the Week of Christian Unity.
Last January, many people enjoyed worshiping in the church of their neighbour congregation. It was such a wonderful experience. Old friends and neighbours used the opportunity to say hello and get re-acquainted. In some cases, members from the United Church were sitting with their cousins from St. James.
The Jan. 15 service will be at 11 a.m. at St. James’, 6025 Old Church Rd.The service the following Sunday will be at 10 a.m. at Caledon East United, 6046 Old Church Rd.
For further information, phone 905-584-9635 or email to stjamesoffice6025@gmail.com

