Sylvia Jones nominated for 2018 election

January 12, 2017
The next Provincial election is not until 2018, but Dufferin-Caledon Progressive Conservatives have their candidate ready to go.
Incumbent MPP Sylvia Jones was acclaimed Jan. 5 to carry the party’s colours in the next campaign.
“I am honored to be chosen to represent the PC Party in Dufferin-Caledon in the 2018 election.” Jones said.
Jones has held the office since 2007. She is currently Deputy-Leader of the PC Party said she looks forward to continuing to represent Dufferin-Caledon at Queen’s Park.
“In the past year, some of the highlights of my work for the people of Dufferin-Caledon include convincing the Liberal government to reverse their cut to IBI therapy for children with Autism over the age of five; pushing for the Niagara Escarpment Commission to stop its proposed expansion at a cost to landowners and municipalities and without effective consultation or a complete plan; and ensuring that local communities continue to be represented at the Ontario Trillium Foundation on local Grant Review Teams,” she observed.
“After 13 years of waste and mismanagement by this tired Liberal government, the 2018 election represents a chance to make Ontario better for all of us,” Jones said. “I will continue to work for the people of Dufferin-Caledon and secure their support for a more prosperous Ontario.”
“I congratulate Sylvia Jones on her nomination as the Ontario PC candidate for Dufferin-Caledon,” party Leader Patrick Brown said in a statement. “I have had the privilege of working closely with Sylvia through her work as Deputy Leader, where she has proven herself to be a hardworking and integral member of the Ontario PC Caucus.”
