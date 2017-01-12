Sports

DQ Athletes of the Week — Jan. 12, 2017

January 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School Dylan Fasoyiro This 14-year-old is a point guard on the junior basketball team, which got its season off to a 2-1 start. They also won a tournament in November in Georgetown. “We never lost a game in that tournament,” he said. He’s thnking of going out for track and field in the spring, specializing in the long or triple jump. Away for school, he plays rep basketball for Hoops Canada Elite in Brampton. The Grade 9 student lives in SouthFields Village.

Mayfield Secondary School
Dylan Fasoyiro
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Nefemi Ojutalayo This Grade 10 student is a small forward on the school’s junior basketball team. He’s also planning to try out for the soccer team in the spring, hoping to play striker. in the community, he’s a rep player with Caledon Soccer Club, which is in its indoor season now. The 15-year-old lives in Shelburne.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Nefemi Ojutalayo
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School Amanda Faroni This 16-year-old plays middle on the senior volleyball team, which got off to an undefeated start this season. She’s also planning to play ultimate Frisbee in the spring. In the community, she plays rep volleyball with Selects Volleyball Club in Brampton, and rides horses at Raynham Stables in Nobleton. The Grade 11 student lives in Bolton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Amanda Faroni
Humerview Secondary School Danielle Berno This Grade 12 student wrestles in the 57.5-kilometre class, and she’s been very successful, with three gold medlas. “I’m undefeated this year,” she said, adding she’s hoping to compete at OFSAA. She’s also hoping to try out for rugby in the spring. In the community, she plays house league hockey in the Orangeville Tigers’ organization, as well as selct hockey. She also plays with the Caledon Soccer club. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.

Humerview Secondary School
Danielle Berno
