Rutherford takes the lead in senior hockey standings

The last-place team knocked off the first-place team when the Caledon Senior Hockey League resumed play after the Christmas break.
Rocked by injuries, Bolton Chiropractic Centre fell 4-2 to cellar-dwelling Heart Lake Insurance last Monday at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena. The loss, combined with Rutherford Global Logistics’ 4-1 win over Fines Ford Lincoln, saw Rutherford leap into first place ahead of the Bonebenders. At the same time, Heart Lake climbed out of last place, one point ahead of Fines Ford.
In the other game, Yale Industrial Trucks scored with just 0.2 seconds left in the game to get a 5-5 tie with Jiffy Lube Oilers.
Heart Lake 4, Bolton Chiropractic 2
Mike McNamara led the way for Heart Lake with two goals.
Team rep Ian Kerr scored a goal and grabbed an assist. George Armstrong scored the other goal. Scott Sinclair had two assists while singles went to Jack Gibson, freshly arrived in a trade with Jiffy Lube, Luch Pinarello and Bill Davis.
Stefan Pacula and Jim Kutchera scored for the Chiropractors. Assists went to Kyle Smith, Gary Moss, Dom D’Orazio and team sponsor Mike Shore.
Yale 5, Jiffy Lube 5
Bruno Fracassi finished off a hat trick by scoring the tying goal for Yale with 0.2 seconds left in the game.
This finished off a wild last minute as Peter Coghill had scored with 43 seconds left to give Jiffy Lube the lead, completing a third-period comeback for the Oilers that saw them get four goals. Greg Collins had a goal and an assist for Yale while James Heenan scored the other goal. John Castellucci bagged two assists with singles going to Rick Geiger, Jim Schaefer, Marty Madensky, Brian Samuel and John Pitsadiotis.
Pete McNamara matched Fracassi by scoring three goals for Jiffy Lube. Coghill finished with a goal and two assists. Carlo Fantin scored once and assisted once. Mike Lo Dico, Bill Doherty, Gary Hughes and Bret Smith had one assist each.
Rutherford 4, Fines Ford 1
Greg Frangakas sparked Rutherford with a goal and two assists.
Greg Twinney and Jim Sabaziotis each had a goal and an assist. Jeff Boyles scored the other goal. Garry Hoxey and Steve Tarasco each had an assist.
Ron Sampson scored for Fines on assists from Jamie Hardman and Gary Faultless.
