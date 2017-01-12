Police reminding people to ‘lock it or lose it’

January 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP would like to remind everyone to not let a distraction cause them to become victims of theft.
They are encouraging citizens to “lock it or lose it” and to take precautions to protect their vehicle contents from theft.
Under the Lock It OR Lose It program, parked vehicles are examined to confirm they are locked and that no valuables have been left in plain view. A Lock It OR Lose It notice is placed on every vehicle checked which specifies what safety precautions were ignored. Simple prevention tips are provided which drivers can use to protect their vehicles and valuables from theft.
By taking simple preventive measures, such as confirming the vehicle is locked and by placing items of value out of sight or removing valuable items from the vehicle altogether, victimization can be avoided.
People can help prevent theft by following some crime prevention tips:
• Always roll up the vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.
• If you have a garage, use it and lock the door as well as the vehicle.
• Keep your vehicle registration certificate/proof of insurance on you at all times.
• Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.
• Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk.
• Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.
Be sure to take precautions to protect your vehicle and vehicle contents from theft.
