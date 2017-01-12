Community out to start year at WinterFest
January 12, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Mayor Allan Thompson was joined by Town Crier Andrew Welch and Councillors Gord McClure, Annette Groves, Rob Mezzapelli, Jennifer Innis, Nick deBoer, Barb Shaughnessy and Johanna Downey as he cut the cake at the Town’s 13th annual WinterFest, held Sunday at Mayfield Recreation Complex.
The Mayfield Recreation Comples was a busy place Sunday afternoon as the community was out for the 13th annual WinterFest. Suzette Campbell of SouthFields Village was helping her nephew Matteo Stewart, 4, try out skates for the first time, while her son Zane Stewart, 8, watched.
Photos by Bill Rea
Of course there was face painting at WinterFest. Annie Lynn the Clown was working on a creation for Sophie Insley, 7, of Bolton.
Caitlin Claessens, of Caitlin for Kids, was providing music at WinterFest.
Town Crier Andrew Welch read a proclamation of the event.