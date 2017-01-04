Uncategorized

Editorial Cartoon — Jan. 5, 2017

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Toonink5930_NewYear(sqcolour)

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop Saturday saw the fifth annual Shop With a Cop event at the Walmart outlet at Bramalea and Mayfield Roads. Many officers from Caledon OPP were on hand with gift cards for young people to do some holiday shopping, including something for themselves. After the shopping was done, participants went for breakfast at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East. Sergeant Jeff Barker was helping Alexus Gillard, 6, pick some items off the shelf.

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop

Push for Change campaign stopping in Caledon

By Bill Rea Joe Roberts spent part of his youth living under a bridge and pushing a shopping cart in Vancouver; homeless. He realizes he ...

Council ratifies Town’s 2017 budget Tuesday without changes

By Bill Rea In the end, there were no changes, as Caledon councillors Tuesday night ratified their 2017 budget that had been approved in committee ...

Peel CAS strike is over

The 13 week strike between Peel Children’s Aid Society and Local 4914 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) came to an end last Thursday. ...

Region will be on holiday schedule

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 inclusive. There will be no waste ...

Region releases schedule for holiday waste collection

Peel Region has released its schedule for garbage collection over the holidays. There are some schedule changes, and also a waste exemption period and Christmas ...

Community Events

THURSDAY JANUARY 5 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...