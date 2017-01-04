Uncategorized

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Krysta Cadden
Have you set your New Year’s Resolutions yet?
This is the time of year when we reflect on the changes we want or need to make. There are the superficial, yet purposeful promises we make to ourselves (get in shape, lose weight, improve wealth, etc.) Then there are the heartfelt promises we make to others, whether out loud or in our minds.
Here is a list of some Rotary New Year’s resolutions to consider. These are easy resolutions that will strengthen our Rotary Club and our commitment to being Rotarians:
1. Attend our weekly meetings — Great speakers, fellowship and networking all happen at our weekly meetings. Or attend a makeup meeting at another Club.
2. Invite a new member — bring a guest and invite them to be a member. Who do you think would make a great Rotarian?
3. Wear your Rotary pin or display the Rotary logo — Be proud to be a Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Palgrave! It is also a great tool to start a conversation about the good work that Rotary does and membership.
4. Become a Rotarian not just a member — Find your Rotary moment. What do you like best about Rotary, what talent can you share with Rotary to make a difference in the world?
5. Make Rotary one of your charities of choice — Our Rotary Club does so much good in our local and international communities. Supporting Rotary will make sure this good work continues to happen.
6. Enjoy Rotary — Attend events, help at local service projects and give of yourself that which only you can give. Know that by working together we make a huge impact.
It is going to be an exciting year in 2017. Rotary Foundation turns 100 this year and will continue to change and adapt to meet the needs of communities locally and internationally.
Happy New Year to all!
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop Saturday saw the fifth annual Shop With a Cop event at the Walmart outlet at Bramalea and Mayfield Roads. Many officers from Caledon OPP were on hand with gift cards for young people to do some holiday shopping, including something for themselves. After the shopping was done, participants went for breakfast at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East. Sergeant Jeff Barker was helping Alexus Gillard, 6, pick some items off the shelf.

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop

Push for Change campaign stopping in Caledon

By Bill Rea Joe Roberts spent part of his youth living under a bridge and pushing a shopping cart in Vancouver; homeless. He realizes he ...

Council ratifies Town’s 2017 budget Tuesday without changes

By Bill Rea In the end, there were no changes, as Caledon councillors Tuesday night ratified their 2017 budget that had been approved in committee ...

Peel CAS strike is over

The 13 week strike between Peel Children’s Aid Society and Local 4914 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) came to an end last Thursday. ...

Region will be on holiday schedule

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 inclusive. There will be no waste ...

Region releases schedule for holiday waste collection

Peel Region has released its schedule for garbage collection over the holidays. There are some schedule changes, and also a waste exemption period and Christmas ...

Community Events

THURSDAY JANUARY 5 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...