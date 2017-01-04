Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Krysta Cadden

Have you set your New Year’s Resolutions yet?

This is the time of year when we reflect on the changes we want or need to make. There are the superficial, yet purposeful promises we make to ourselves (get in shape, lose weight, improve wealth, etc.) Then there are the heartfelt promises we make to others, whether out loud or in our minds.

Here is a list of some Rotary New Year’s resolutions to consider. These are easy resolutions that will strengthen our Rotary Club and our commitment to being Rotarians:

1. Attend our weekly meetings — Great speakers, fellowship and networking all happen at our weekly meetings. Or attend a makeup meeting at another Club.

2. Invite a new member — bring a guest and invite them to be a member. Who do you think would make a great Rotarian?

3. Wear your Rotary pin or display the Rotary logo — Be proud to be a Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Palgrave! It is also a great tool to start a conversation about the good work that Rotary does and membership.

4. Become a Rotarian not just a member — Find your Rotary moment. What do you like best about Rotary, what talent can you share with Rotary to make a difference in the world?

5. Make Rotary one of your charities of choice — Our Rotary Club does so much good in our local and international communities. Supporting Rotary will make sure this good work continues to happen.

6. Enjoy Rotary — Attend events, help at local service projects and give of yourself that which only you can give. Know that by working together we make a huge impact.

It is going to be an exciting year in 2017. Rotary Foundation turns 100 this year and will continue to change and adapt to meet the needs of communities locally and internationally.

Happy New Year to all!

Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

