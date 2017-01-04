Uncategorized

From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Driving costs continue to rise in Ontario

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Official Sylvia Jones MPP Portrait - Spring 2013We are seeing a growing trend with the Provincial government — they are making it more expensive to own and drive a car in Ontario.
The most recent example is when Premier Wynne signaled she will consider approving the request by the City of Toronto to implement a toll on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and the Gardiner Expressway. The City of Toronto is proposing a toll of $2 each way, meaning if you commute to work in Toronto you can plan on around $80 extra per month to commute, as a result of these additional tolls.
My Progressive Conservative colleagues and I oppose the tolls because commuters cannot afford to pay up to $1,000 more a year to drive to work. Ontario taxpayers already paid to build the Gardiner Expressway and DVP and they should not be expected to pay again and again through tolls.
The tolls in Toronto are not the only example of an increasing cost to driving. Another is the increase in licence plate stickers to $120. For drivers in Dufferin-Caledon the Drive Clean fee is another added expense to owning a car. The government announced it planned to eliminate Drive Clean, but the program continues. Drive Clean was originally created to be a revenue-neutral program to reduce exhaust emissions. The government claimed that they were not making money from the Drive Clean program, but last summer the Progressive Conservative Environment Critic established that the program is running an $11 million surplus. The government is making life more expensive because it is wasting and mismanaging taxpayer dollars.
In the recent report from the independent officer of the legislature, the Auditor General; the auditor showed how the Ministry of Transportation is wasting and mismanaging taxpayer dollars. The auditor found that a company installed a truss for a bridge upside down which had to be fixed at the taxpayers’ expense, and then the minister of transportation awarded that company another contract. The auditor also found that some companies were using substandard asphalt which meant the road had to be repaved three years later. Incredibly the government hired the same company to do the resurfacing. These examples show that the government is wasting taxpayer’s money — money which could be used to help municipalities pay for transportation infrastructure.
Many commuters in Dufferin-Caledon do not have the option to take public transit. The government’s decision to increase the cost of driving your car to work, to the grocery store or dropping your children off at school proves that life is more expensive under this Liberal government.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop Saturday saw the fifth annual Shop With a Cop event at the Walmart outlet at Bramalea and Mayfield Roads. Many officers from Caledon OPP were on hand with gift cards for young people to do some holiday shopping, including something for themselves. After the shopping was done, participants went for breakfast at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East. Sergeant Jeff Barker was helping Alexus Gillard, 6, pick some items off the shelf.

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop

Push for Change campaign stopping in Caledon

By Bill Rea Joe Roberts spent part of his youth living under a bridge and pushing a shopping cart in Vancouver; homeless. He realizes he ...

Council ratifies Town’s 2017 budget Tuesday without changes

By Bill Rea In the end, there were no changes, as Caledon councillors Tuesday night ratified their 2017 budget that had been approved in committee ...

Peel CAS strike is over

The 13 week strike between Peel Children’s Aid Society and Local 4914 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) came to an end last Thursday. ...

Region will be on holiday schedule

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 inclusive. There will be no waste ...

Region releases schedule for holiday waste collection

Peel Region has released its schedule for garbage collection over the holidays. There are some schedule changes, and also a waste exemption period and Christmas ...

Community Events

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...