Tie at the top of senior hockey standings

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

The year ended with two teams tied for first place at the top of the Caledon Senior Hockey League standings.

Rutherford Global Logistics downed Heart Lake Insurance 7-4 Dec. 19 to move into a first-place tie with Bolton Chiropractic Centre. The Chiropractors lost 6-3 to Yale Industrial Trucks, who now sit in third, one point behind the leaders. In the other game, Jiffy Lube Oilers edged Fines Ford Lincoln 5-4.

Yale 6, Bolton Chiropractic 3

Robert Masutti led Yale with two goals while Bruno Fracassi chipped in a goal and an assist.

Marty Madensky, Greg Collins and James Heenan scored the other goals. Tony Dinis had two assists with one each going to team sponsor Al McFadyen, John Pitsadiotis and Mike Foley.

Jim Kutchera sparked the Bonebenders with two goals while John Crossley had the other one. Single assists went to Stefan Pacula, Ted Callighen, Dave Armstrong, team sponsor Mike Shore and Dave Smith.

Rutherford 7, Heart Lake 4

Greg Frangakas gave himself an early Christmas present with a hat trick to lead Rutherford.

Garry Hoxey scored two goals and Greg Twinney had a goal and two assists. Jim Sabaziotis scored the other goal. Dom Spignesi, Rich Petrie and Jeff Boyles all had two helpers. Singles went to Dan Tasson and Jim Horan.

Victor Marrelli led Heart Lake with two goals and an assist. Scott Sinclair had a goal and an assist. Team sponsor Chris Spilar scored the other goal. Luch Pinarello had two assists. Single assists went to Jim Dunbar, Bill Davis and Bob McHardy.

Jiffy Lube 5, Fines Ford 4

Gary Hughes was the top point-man for Jiffy Lube with three assists.

Carlo Fantin had a goal and an assist. Pete McNamara, Peter Coghill and Mike Lo Dico also scored. Jack Gibson and Santo Gazzolla had one assist each.

Howard Wight and Damian Niccols sparked Fines with a goal and an assist each. Tony Curcio was the top point-getter with three assists. Ron Sampson and John Pallotta scored the other goals. Jamie Hardman had an assist.

By the time the ice had settled, the Chiropractors and Rutherford were tied with 18 points, followed closely by Yale with 17, Oilers with 16, Fines with eight and Heart Lake with seven.

Dec. 12

Sabaziotis sparked Rutherford to a 6-3 win over top dog Bolton Chiropractic, meaning Rutherford had pulled within two points of the lead in the standings.

In other game, Jiffy Lube topped Heart Lake 5-4 and Yale defeated Fines Ford 5-3.

Rutherford 6, Bolton Chiropractic 3

Sabaziotis closed out the game with an empty-net goal, but it was his three assists that did the damage to the Chiropractors.

Frangakas scored twice for Rutherford while Horan added a goal and two assists. Hoxey had a goal and an assist.

Gary Moss bagged a goal and an assist for the Chiropractors, with Kyle Smith and Nick Pistilli also scoring. Single assists went to Pacula, Dom D’Orazio and Dave Armstrong.

Jiffy Lube 5, Heart Lake Insurance 4

Bill Doherty scored the winning goal for Jiffy Lube with 5:30 left to play and added two assists.

But Gazzolla had the hottest scoring hand with three goals. Coghill scored the other goal. Randy Freitag and Pete McNamara had one assist each.

Marrelli had a goal and an assist for Heart Lake. Mike McNamara, Joe Guaragna and Ian Kerr scored the other goals. George Armstrong had an assist.

Yale 5, Fines Ford 3

Foley led Yale with two goals.

Rick Geiger and Madensky bagged a goal an assist each. Masutti scored the other goal while Jim Schaefer had an assist.

Mark Milton finished with a goal and an assist for Fines. Sampson and Pallotta scored the other goals. Jim Rogers had two helpers and Curcio had one.

Dec. 5

Fines Ford and Yale were able to pull off upsets that night to move up a bit in the standings.

Fines outlasted Heart Lake 5-4 in a last-place battle, while Yale thumped Rutherford 5-1. In the other game, first-place Bolton Chiropractic padded their lead with a 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Fines Ford 5, Heart Lake 4

Curcio continued his tour de force in his rookie season in the CSHL by scoring the winning goal for Fines with 4:27 left in the game.

He finished with two goals and one assist. Rogers was also a three-point man with a goal and two assists. Ian Duthorn made his CSHL debut in fine style with three assists. Pallotta and Paul Agius scored the other goals. Wight bagged an assist.

Marrelli and Mike McNamara powered Heart Lake in the hard-fought game with two goals and two assists each. Pinarello had two helpers with Dunbar and Scott Sinclair getting singles.

Bolton Chiropractic 4, Jiffy Lube 1

Nick Taccogna scored twice for the Chiropractors.

Pacula and Moss scored the other goals. Single assists went to Shore, Bill Moyer, Crossley, Callighen, Kyle Smith, D’Orazio and Pistilli.

Coghill scored for Jiffy Lube with Gazzolla and Pete McNamara doing the spade work.

Yale 5, Rutherford 1

Foley led Yale with a goal and two assists while Pitsadiotis had one of each. Madensky, Heenan and Masutti scored the other goals. Collins, Brian Samuel, Geiger and Fracassi all had one assist.

Steve Tarasco scored for Rutherford with Petrie and Horan getting the assists.

Readers Comments (0)