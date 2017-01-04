Standings tighten in Sunday night league

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

The last couple of weeks saw considerable moving around in the Sunday Night Hockey League standings.

The year ended with St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings sharing first place in the standings with the Mr. Handyman Moose with 18 points each, while the Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators and Ken’s Lawn Mower Repairs Ltd. Blades share third place with 17 apiece. The Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins and Pommies Cider Co. Wild are tied for fifth with 12, and the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire have put a couple of wins together to get out of the cellar with 10, two up on the Sports Marketing All Stars.

Dec. 18

Predators 4, All Stars 4

Neither team could best the other this night as the All Stars and the Predators skated to a draw.

Predators power was provided by Steve Brown and Mike Andreoli each with a pair and assists going to Andreoli, Brett Appio, Brown, Kyle Bagg and Ryan Smith. Stars shooters were Steve Whitten with two and Mike Brioux and Steve Smith with singles, and helpers were by Kevin Christie, Brad Wigner, Whitten and Matt Dowdle.

Fire 3, Blades 0

Fire keeper Craig Piotto was hot between the pipes and earned the shutout over the Blades.

Fire power came from Alex Schittenhelm with two and Eamon Harper with the single. Assists were from Sandro Mignosa and Giancarlo Tarsitano.

Wings 4, Griffins 1

Still flying high, the Wings were able to keep out of the reach of the claws of the Griffins and get the win.

Wings whackers were Eric Webster from Larry Richardson, Bob McHardy from Cole Sanderson, Webster from Sanderson, and McHardy (unassisted). The Griffin goal getter was Jody Spagnol from Mike Swan and Jordan Bokla.

Wild 3, Moose 1

The last game for the 2016 portion of the season saw the Wild go wild and take the game from the Moose.

Wild warriors were Darren Jones from Kevin Bowen, Sean Doner from Graham Bryson, and Dale Deleonardis (unassisted). The Moose lone marksman was Jay Beech from Chuck Hughes.

Dec. 11

The previous week was a good one for the Moose, as they jumped from third place to the lead in the standings, although they weren’t there for very long.

Blades 6, All Stars 2

Netting a pair of markers in each period was enough for the Blades to take the win over the All Stars.

Blade bin bulgers were Mark Bauldry, Cam Coulter, Mike Blackwood, Shawn Simpson (with two) and Bogdan Rapan with help from Blackwood, Bauldry, Daryll Simpson and Dan Shaw. Stars’ snipers were Whitten from Ron Toffan, and Toffan from Brioux.

Wings 6, Wild 4

The Wings took flight and escaped the jaws of the Wild to get the victory.

Net nabbers for the Wings were Victor Ranieri from McHardy, Daniel Hamlett (unassisted), McHardy from Brandon Jones, Brad Harkins from Hamlett, Harkins from Hamlett, and Hamlett (unassisted). Wild point getters were Doner, Shane Marshall, Jason Clark and Darren Jones.

Moose 4, Griffins 1

The Moose were on the loose and stomped past the, Griffins getting the win and moving into first place in the standings.

Moose men were Hughes from Alex White, Steve Hutchins from Brandon Scott and Brian Dunn, Beech (unassisted), and Mike Desario from Beech. Griffins’ goal getter was Dave Ilijasic from Brent Spagnol.

Fire 5, Predators 4

In a close one, the Fire crew were able to turn the Predators and crack the win out of them.

Fire firers were Alex Schittenhelm with the brace and Mark Andreoli with the hat trick, while assists were from the sticks of Schittenhelm and Kevin Wigner. Predator pouncers were Mike Andreoli and Steve Nicoloff each with two, with assists from Howard Cantelon, John Hutchinson, Bagg and Ryan Smith.

Dec. 4

A two-game loosing streak meant the Predators had to share the lead.

The Moose put together two straight wins to pull even with the Chiropractors.

Griffins 2, Wild 2

In a game with no winner, each team battled hard to the finish with the Wild tying it up in the second and Griffins unable to take back the lead.

Griffin goal getters were Tim Vokey from Joe Doan and Cory Schittenhelm, and Ilijasic from Swan and Vokey. Wild winners were Darren Jones from Eric Cirone, and Bowen from Clark and Bryson.

Blades 4, Predators 0

Court Edeburn was a brick wall this night as the Predators weren’t able to get one by the Blades’ keeper.

Blades bin bulgers were Daryll Simpson from Shawn Simpson, Daryll Simpson from Eric Monte, Shawn Simpson from Sean Mazurkiewicz and Coulter, and Coulter from Bauldry and Dan Shaw.

Fire 6, All Stars 4

Neither team gave much help to their respective keepers as the All Stars fell in the flames to the Fire.

Fire lamp lighters were Mark Andreoli from Trevor Cation and Kevin Wigner, Tarsitano (unassisted), Alex Schittenhelm from Wigner and Tarsitano, Mignosa from Shane Ainsley and Wigner, Fab Iafano from David DiMeo and Andreoli, and Ainsley from Mignosa and Wigner. Stars shooters were Whitten from Brioux and Shane DeLaronde, Toffan from Dowdle and Whitten, DeLaronde from Brad Wigner and Toffan, and Toffan from Whitten and Wigner.

Moose 3, Wings 2

In a tight match the Wings weren’t able to hold off the full bench of the Moose and gave up the win to them.

The Moose got all three goals from Beech with helpers going to White, Lee Noseworthy, Scott and Mike Hamilton. Wings mesh mashers were McHardy from Darren Levy and Scott McCrimmon, and Hamlett from Levy and Richardson.

Nov. 27

The evening was characterized by two close games and two others that were more decisive.

Wings 5, Predators 2

Tempers flared as the Wings showed no mercy over the Predators and took the win, and both teams took the penalties.

Wings bin bulgers were Hamlett, Brandon Jones, Harkins (with two), and McHardy, with assists from the sticks of McCrimmon, Cleary, Harkins, Webster, Eric Humphries and Levy. Predators’ pushers were Mike Andreoli and Appio, both unassisted.

Moose 7, Fire 3

The Moose were in full form as they stamped out the Fire squad and doused the flames.

Goal getters for the Moose were Hutchins (with two), Beech (with three), White and Scott. Assists were by Noseworthy, James Sheridan, White, Hamilton, Desario and Hutchins. Fire enforcers were Tarsitano from Alex Schittenhelm and Ainsley, Schittenhelm (unassisted), and Schittenhelm (unassisted).

Griffins 3, All Stars 2

In a close one, the Griffins were able to get past the All Stars for the victory.

Griffins go getters were Vokey from Swan and Scott Cantelon, Doan from Ilijasic and Dave Matheson, and Jody Spagnol from Brent Spagnol. Stars’ shooters were Toffan from Brad Wigner, and Dowdle from Christie and Brioux.

Wild 1, Blades 1

In a seesaw battle, neither team could best the other with the Blades and Wild ending the match in a draw.

Wild’s lone mark was Brad Sztorc from Justin de Abaitua and for the blades it was Rapan from Mazurkiewicz and Shawn Simpson.

Nov. 20

The night saw a couple of close games, combined with one shutout.

All Stars 2, Moose 1

In a nail biter, the All Stars were able to fend off the Moose and squeak out the win.

All Star stars were Whitten and Steve Smith with help from Silvio Muraca and Whitten. The Moose masher was Beech from Hutchins.

Predators 3, Wild 2

In another close battle, the Predators were able to hold on and take the win from the Wild.

Predator playmakers were Shaun Heron (unassisted), Colin Fyffe from Appio, and Appio from Steve Brown. Wild whippers were Kevin Brown from Jesse Thompson, and Darren Jones from Bryson.

Wings 4, Blades 0

Matt Pacella stood tall and earned the goose-egg for the Wings as they were able to stop the Blades from finding the back of the net.

Lamp lights for the Wings were McHardy from Eric Humphreys and Mike DeFrancesco, Harkins from McCrimmon, Webster from Ranieri, and Harkins from Brandon Jones.

Griffins 7, Fire 2

The Griffins were able to douse the flames of the Fire and take away the win.

Point getters for the Griffins were Jody Spagnol, Ilijasic, Matheson, Vokey and Brent Spagnol. Fire’s firers were Tarsitano from Ainsley, and Harper from Tarsitano.

