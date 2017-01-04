Shop with a Cop event was a great success

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP reports there were 73 deserving Caledon students had the opportunity to spend time with a police officer shopping for Christmas gifts for their families Dec. 17.
The fifth annual Shop with a Cop event was a success, thanks to local businesses and schools. The students were given an hour to wander the aisles of Walmart on Mayfield Road to make their purchases. The shoppers were then bussed to Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School. The hungry shoppers were then served breakfast and had a special visit from Santa and participated in holiday games and a movie.
“This wonderful event truly encompasses the meaning of Christmas and essentially allowed officers the opportunity to give back to the youth in our community,” commented Constable Stephanie Hammond, who co-chaired the event with Constable Joe Brisebois. “Huge smiling faces made it all worthwhile.”
The following sponsors donated money and gift certificates for the event: Garden Foods, Foodland Caledon East, Zehrs Markets, Tim Hortons, Autoblock Auto Repair, Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Provincial Police Association Branch 5, the Pevato Family, the Lain Family, Kathy and Rachel Crowhurst, Caledon Village Association, Brampton Christian School, Oxford Learning, Caledon Subway, Olympia Sand and Gravel Ltd., Long Environmental Consultants Inc., Markdale Aggregates Inc., Future Shield, Home Hardware Bolton, MVS Designs, local schools, Parkview Bus Lines, Hewlett Packard and Pacific Paving Ltd.
Thanks was also extended to volunteers from the Optimist Club of Caledon, staff and students of Robert F. Hall School, Town of Caledon, OPP Auxiliary, Caledon OPP Volunteers, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus and Helpers.
You must be logged in to post a comment.