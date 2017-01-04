Uncategorized

Shop with a Cop event was a great success

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP reports there were 73 deserving Caledon students had the opportunity to spend time with a police officer shopping for Christmas gifts for their families Dec. 17.
The fifth annual Shop with a Cop event was a success, thanks to local businesses and schools. The students were given an hour to wander the aisles of Walmart on Mayfield Road to make their purchases. The shoppers were then bussed to Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School. The hungry shoppers were then served breakfast and had a special visit from Santa and participated in holiday games and a movie.
“This wonderful event truly encompasses the meaning of Christmas and essentially allowed officers the opportunity to give back to the youth in our community,” commented Constable Stephanie Hammond, who co-chaired the event with Constable Joe Brisebois. “Huge smiling faces made it all worthwhile.”
The following sponsors donated money and gift certificates for the event: Garden Foods, Foodland Caledon East, Zehrs Markets, Tim Hortons, Autoblock Auto Repair, Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Provincial Police Association Branch 5, the Pevato Family, the Lain Family, Kathy and Rachel Crowhurst, Caledon Village Association, Brampton Christian School, Oxford Learning, Caledon Subway, Olympia Sand and Gravel Ltd., Long Environmental Consultants Inc., Markdale Aggregates Inc., Future Shield, Home Hardware Bolton, MVS Designs, local schools, Parkview Bus Lines, Hewlett Packard and Pacific Paving Ltd.
Thanks was also extended to volunteers from the Optimist Club of Caledon, staff and students of Robert F. Hall School, Town of Caledon, OPP Auxiliary, Caledon OPP Volunteers, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus and Helpers.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop Saturday saw the fifth annual Shop With a Cop event at the Walmart outlet at Bramalea and Mayfield Roads. Many officers from Caledon OPP were on hand with gift cards for young people to do some holiday shopping, including something for themselves. After the shopping was done, participants went for breakfast at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East. Sergeant Jeff Barker was helping Alexus Gillard, 6, pick some items off the shelf.

Police officers pushed the carts in Shop With a Cop

Push for Change campaign stopping in Caledon

By Bill Rea Joe Roberts spent part of his youth living under a bridge and pushing a shopping cart in Vancouver; homeless. He realizes he ...

Council ratifies Town’s 2017 budget Tuesday without changes

By Bill Rea In the end, there were no changes, as Caledon councillors Tuesday night ratified their 2017 budget that had been approved in committee ...

Peel CAS strike is over

The 13 week strike between Peel Children’s Aid Society and Local 4914 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) came to an end last Thursday. ...

Region will be on holiday schedule

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 inclusive. There will be no waste ...

Region releases schedule for holiday waste collection

Peel Region has released its schedule for garbage collection over the holidays. There are some schedule changes, and also a waste exemption period and Christmas ...

Community Events

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...