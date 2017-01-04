Raddysh puts Caledon on the world hockey map

January 4, 2017

By Jake Courtepatte

Taylor Raddysh joined a very short list in Team Canada’s 10-2 drubbing of Team Latvia last Thursday in the round robin of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Mario Lemieux, Simon Gagne, Brayden Schenn and now Raddysh, are the only Canadian players to ever score four goals in one game in the tournament.

“He’s a wizard in front of the net,” said linemate Matt Barzal in a press conference following the game. “Always seems to be banging in pucks or getting his stick on pucks, but his vision is very underrated. Even through the neutral zone and in the corners, he always seems to find me. He’s super-easy to play with and I’m glad we’ve found chemistry. Hopefully the hot stick doesn’t wear out.”

Adding to the luster of the moment was the natural hat trick the right winger completed at the midway point of the second period, short minutes after his second of the night and adding another in the third.

“You never really picture yourself being in the same status as them in a game like that,” Raddysh said. “It’s pretty cool to see your name beside those guys. It was a fun night and you have to enjoy the moment for what it is.”

“The guys wanted me to get one more,” he added. “But I had to be happy with what (already) happened.”

At only 18, the Caledon native was impressing at the OHL level, playing for the Erie Otters before joining Team Canada, potting 23 goals this season and adding 38 assists in just 28 games played. A second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in last year’s NHL draft, Raddysh has exceeded expectations and trails just Alex DeBrincat in scoring for the Otters.

“Even when he was 16, he threw his weight around and wasn’t afraid of anyone,” said Otter captain Dylan Strome, who is also captaining the world junior squad. “He gained a lot of respect from the guys when he didn’t stand down at all. Goes to the net hard, works hard — he’s an honest player and it’s great to see him rewarded.”

Raddysh committed to the Otters in 2014 after a highlight season with the Toronto Marlboro’s AAA program, leading his minor midget team with 52 points in 31 games. He lead all scorers in the OHL Cup that season, with the Marlboros crowned the best in the GTHL.

The talented forward will once again be eligible for the world junior championship in 2018, when the tournament moves to Buffalo.

Raddysh’s brother Darren is also a four-year member of the Otters, manning the blue line as an assistant captain. With more than 200 OHL games under his belt, the 20-year old defenseman has spent time at the training camp of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

