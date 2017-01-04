Caledon community showed heart over holidays

By Bill Rea

Caledon has a reputation as being a caring community, and that always comes through during the holiday season.

The season just ended was no exception.

There were numerous groups, businesses, schools and other agencies that contributed to helping to make the season easier for the less fortunate.

As in past years, Caledon Community Services (CCS) was out in front of the efforts with the annual Santa Fund, and the campaign was another success.

“The community is absolutely amazing!” declared CCS Fundraising Associate Nicole Dumanski. “I can’t tell you how amazing the community is. They really are!”

Dumanski reported in the final days of the campaign that there were 165 families in the area who were to be helped in the fund this year, and that represented 308 kids.

The schools in Caledon were busy with charitable activities, and many of those efforts were aimed at supporting CCS. As well, Caledon OPP were doing their bit, providing cruisers to cram with goodies that were delivered to the agency. And businesses were helping out as well.

“Almost every single local business you can think of is doing something to support families this holiday season,” Dumanski said.

It’s clear the demand for assistance is still very real.

CCS’s Manager of Communications and Marketing Donna Cragg reported that since the start of the fiscal year April 1, there’s been an increase in the number of people served at The Exchange of about 32 per cent over the same period the previous year.

She added the most frequently cited primary reasons for this increased demand are job loss, family breakdown, disability, mental health and illness or accidents.

“The programs and services that make a real difference in the lives of so many Caledon residents that would otherwise go hungry or not be able to celebrate the joy of the season all rely on community generosity,” Cragg added. “Santa Fund time of year receives a phenomenal outpouring of community support, creating smiles in many households on Christmas morning. The enthusiasm and commitment of the community every year is incredible.”

The charitable efforts of many of the local schools went in support of the Santa Fund, although other agencies received help too.

Alton Public School Principal Laura Johnson said students brought in toys, mittens, hats and food to cram into police cruisers. As well, she said Grade 6 students were asked to create Christmas cards containing holiday greetings to be distributed to people at the local Food Bank.

The Food Bank serving Orangeville and Erin benefitted from the efforts of staff and students at Belfountain Public School. Office Manager Brenda Smith said Grade 5 and 6 students went to Erin to help sort food.

The school also supported a family in Peel through the Share the Joy program.

“It’s a mother with two daughters,” she said.

Students at Credit View Public School conducted a toy drive in support of Toys for Tots. Office Manager Laura Robinson also said there were food bank items that were collected by the local Optimists.

Students at Ellwood Memorial Public School started their efforts early by running a food drive for CCS at Halloween.

“We scare hunger away,” commented Principal Andrew Greenhow.

As well, members of the Me to We club at Ellwood were involved in collecting items for Shoebox Project Canada. The shoeboxes were distributed to women shelters in Peel.

Students at Herb Campbell Public School pitched in when it came to cramming cruisers. In addition, Jennifer Roy, a member of the office staff, said there was a Candy Cane Tree, which enabled students to contribute gifts that were distributed through Peel Children’s Services.

Holy Family Elementary School in Bolton set up a Tree of Mercy, with gift tags so students could buy an appropriate present. School Secretary Margaret Proctor said the gifts were distributed through CCS. There was also a food drive at the school in support of CCS.

The school was also involved in Operation Shoebox, with students filling boxes with items to be sent to people in need overseas.

Students at Caledon East Public School were active when it came to cramming police cruisers, Principal Elizabeth England reported. She also said Grade 8 students made ornaments that were sold at the Holiday Concert, with proceeds going to CCS.

CCS received food, toys, mittens and hats through the efforts of students at Palgrave Public School, according to Secretary Liz Marini.

St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Bolton contributed food and toys to CCS, Principial Franco Troiani reported, adding they have also been supporting some families in the school community.

The students at James Grieve Public School did a food drive so they could be involved in cramming a police cruiser, Vice Principal Valerie Cunningham reported.

The staff at James Bolton Public School were involved in the Share the Joy Program through the Peel District School Board. Principal Laurie Allison said they were supporting a family in need in the region.

She also said students helped support a school that’s in need in Peel with contributions of used coats, boots, etc. As well, the school held a Holiday Concert under the stars, and people were asked to bring food items to cram into a cruiser.

Macville Public School provided a supply of toys, clothes and books to The Exchange.

Teacher Lorraine Lapp also said students helped cram some police cruisers.

As well, she said Macville’s first ever Me to We committee announced a successful fundraising campaign that supported efforts for clean water in Tanzania and to help entrepreneurs in Kenya. Student volunteers, under the direction of teacher Liz Gilchrist, sold Rafiki bracelets made by women in Kenya. In a week they raised $520. Half of these funds went to the women who made the bracelets and the other $260 will go to efforts in Tanzania to make clean water more accessible.

In addition, she reported Grade 5 and 6 students in Scott Wallace’s class made and sold decorations in support of The Exchange Support Food Pantry. They raised more than $165. Karyn Davies’ Grade 1 students also made and sold decorations so they could buy socks for other children.

The Beckers store in Caledon village started serving hand-scooped ice cream in the summer, and Kathy Anderson, acting principal at Caledon Central Public School, said 25 cents from each cone was donated to the school. The Student council decided to use the money to support families through Share the Joy.

She also said Team Minga at the school, which is aimed at empowering students to think globally, sold Rafiki bracelets to raise funds for a Me to We project that support educators in Ecuador.

Students at SouthFields Village Public School organized a campaign to collect 10 different types of items over 10 days, such as toiletries, mittens, food, etc. Vice-Principal Lisa Okzawa said the collected items were sent to CCS.

Student members of the Interact Club at Humberview Secondary School filled about 50 shoeboxes with items to be distributed by the Rotary Club of Bolton, according to Office Manage Wendy Ramirez.

She also said there was a food drive run at the school in support of The Exchange, and vocational students created Christmas cards and ornaments.

A Pyjama Draw was held at St. John the Baptist Elementary School in Bolton.

Teacher Rosanna Covre said students were asked to bring in new pyjamas, from infant to adult.

“We were hugely successful,” she declared, adding there were more than 500 contributions.

They were distributed through various organizations.

Students at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Bolton were busy leading into the Christmas season.

Chaplaincy Leader Urszula Cybulko said some students took part in two Christmas Street Patrols in downtown Toronto, taking warm clothing, sandwiches and hot chocolate to needy people they found.

The students also put together Christmas baskets for local needy families.

Cybulko also said Grade 10 student Marco Mattachione headed a very successful toy drive.

“They collected a lot of toys,” she declared. “It was amazing.”

She added the toys were sent to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Students at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East were working on a Jesse Tree, according to acting chaplain Nisheeta Menon. She said it involves people gathering to take up causes to help those in need, such as Choices Youth Shelter in Orangeville, which the school sponsors.

Allan Drive Middle School was the scene of Allan Drive Rocks, an afternoon concert, with proceeds going to DARE Arts, which helps bring arts to aboriginal youngsters in northern Ontario, Principal Felicia Hiscock reported.

Students at St. Nicholas Elementary School in Bolton took part in a food and toy drive, Principal Anna D’Agostino reported. The proceeds went to The Exchange and Catholic Community Services.

She also said staff pitched in to help support a family within the school community.

Students at Alloa Public School contributed items like food, mitts and hats to Peel Outreach. Principal Tammy King explained about 75 per cent of the school community lives in Brampton. She also said there were toys collected to be crammed into police cruisers.

King’s College School on the Gore Road held a number of events, like Dress-Down Day to raise money to support two families.

Principal Barb Lord said they raised more than $1,500, so they were able to buy them (one was a family of six and the other of seven) food, clothes, gift certificates for turkeys, etc.

“It’s one of the things they love doing every year,” she said.

