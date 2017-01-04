Christmas tree collection starts next week

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
During the weeks of Jan. 9 and 16, the Region of Peel will collect Christmas trees at the curb on residents’ regular recycling collection day.
To set out Christmas trees for collection, residents should ensure that
• trees taller than three metres (10 feet) are cut in half;
• all outer plastic bags, ornaments, tinsel, etc. are removed;
• trees are not placed in or on snowbanks;
• trees are not obstructing the road or sidewalk.
Residents who miss their collection can also take their Christmas trees to a Community Recycling Centre (CRC).
