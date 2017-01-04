Husky challenged Caledon to match donations

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
Husky Injection Molding System has long supported the Caledon Community Services (CCS) Santa Fund.
For the ninth year in a row, this support took the form of the Husky Challenge. Husky stepped up to support fellow residents across Caledon by challenging fellow businesses and residents to support the Santa Fund by committing to match every dollar raised to a maximum of $25,000.
“Husky is pleased to help support the Santa Fund again this year,” said Husky Vice-President Corporate Services, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Michael McKendry. “We recognize the immense contribution that Caledon Community Services makes towards improving the lives of local families, and we have always been a proud supporter of its initiatives. We encourage other local businesses and residents of Caledon to contribute to the Santa Fund and have a hand in giving back to the community.”
“The positive impact on children and families this holiday season is invaluable,” he added.
The demand for help for the holidays and throughout the year, with things like heating, continues to grow. More than 300 children and 165 families will benefit from such generosity this holiday. With Husky’s dollar for dollar match, everyone will make double the difference.
“Hundreds of volunteers are working hard this year along with our staff to make Santa Fund the most successful in CCS’ 45 year history,” CCS CEO Monty Laskin commented.
“We’re grateful beyond words for the tremendous level of support the community has shown in the past,” he added. “I believe that together this year we can break (or shatter) all records.”
Laskin believes just by sharing the word far and wide, and by letting the natural generosity of Caledon residents shine brightly in support of others in the community, that families in need will be able to celebrate the season with joy and continue to thrive in the New Year.
