DONATION FROM PALGRAVE ROTARY
January 4, 2017 ·
0 Comments
The Palgrave Rotary proudly supports The Meaghan Zaremba Music Room for disabled individuals. After learning the funds were short during a month long campaign to raise money for this important community program, the Rotarians went on a mission. They visited the Meaghan Zaremba Music Room, which operates from Tisho’s Music Academy, and made a $2,000 donation to help them toward their $30,000 target. The Rotarians are appealing to the business community to donate to this worthy cause during the Christmas season. Rotarian Krysta Cadden, youth director and president-elect, extends a challenge to the community on behalf of herself and the club to support this wonderful program! “It is through the support of the wonderful people and businesses of Caledon that organizations like this can continue,” she said. “Please consider making a donation this holiday season in lieu of exchanging gifts or on behalf of your employees. Every cent counts!” Pictured here are Mary Balinov, director of Tisho’s Music Academy; Derek Clark, community director of the Palgrave Rotary; Elizabeth Rustja, incoming youth director; President-Elect Krysta Cadden; Danielle Zaremba; and Meaghan Zaremba.