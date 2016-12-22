Letters

Great seniors’ social

December 22, 2016   ·   0 Comments

A group of seniors from the Caledon Senior’s Centre along with 15 other senior groups, attended the 34th annual Senior’s Concert and Social at Mayfield Secondary School Dec. 7.
The school auditorium is like a big theatre and every seat is a good seat! The talented students put on a great one-hour show, featuring a jazz ensemble band; classical musical group; tap and ballet dancers; singing groups; and a wonderful duet from a pair of Grade 12 vocal majors with a piece from Les Miserables. All in all, a wonderful concert.
The luncheon was provided by Garden Foods, Walmart, Lindt chocolates, and served in the cafeteria by smiling and helpful students. There was also a lady there who was celebrating her 101st birthday. She was happy and smiling, and got her picture taken with the principal, to her delight.
Thank you to this fine local secondary school for a wonderful day of entertainment and socializing. What a gift to the community.
Sandy Forester

