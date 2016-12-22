Contents

From Queen's Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Happy Holidays

December 22, 2016

There are so many things to look forward to during the Christmas season.
Whether it is Christmas caroling, school concerts, candlelight services, treelighting events, galas, gatherings or spending time with family and friends, the holiday season can fly by. This year, I had the opportunity to attend a number of Christmas parades across Dufferin-Caledon in Orangeville, Grand Valley, Bolton and Shelburne. It’s always great to see individuals and families take part in the festive season by coming out and participating in or enjoying their local Santa Claus parade. Thank you to the businesses and organizations that made and decorated the floats and the many volunteers who organized our parades and holiday events.
Everyone deserves to have a memorable holiday season. Christmas is a time to give back to our community and this year I was happy to help the Shoebox Project at Family Transition Place. The Shoebox Project for Shelters was started in 2011 by four sister-in-laws Caroline Mulroney Lapham, Jessica, Katy and Vanessa Mulroney. The project encourages volunteers to fill a shoebox for women who are homeless or at risk of home-lessness across Canada. The shoeboxes are filled with items that any woman will likely enjoy, but may not splurge on in difficult times. When money is tight, mothers will focus on their children and their families; the shoeboxes offer women the chance to have something special.
This is the third year MPPs at Queen’s Park have participated in this annual event and Family Transition Place is one of four shelters across Ontario that was chosen to receive the shoeboxes. This year, I delivered 29 shoeboxes to FTP in Orangeville Dec. 13 on behalf of the Progressive Conservative caucus. FTP does great work in our community every day and I hope that you will join in the spirit of giving by donating to your favourite charity or spreading Christmas cheer to make Christmas a special time for everyone in our community.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and all the best to you in 2017.Official Sylvia Jones MPP Portrait - Spring 2013

