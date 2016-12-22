Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

December 22, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Janet Clark
Club President
With the hustle and bustle of the season, it’s sometimes hard to remember to stop, breathe and count your blessings.
I can’t help but be thankful for the men and women of Palgrave Rotary and all they’ve done this past year in their devotion to the Club and the organizations we work hard to support. We’ve had four Paul Harris Award recipients: Ross Farrelly, Gary Walters, Bill Clarke and Janet Gray.
Each week a Rotarian is recognized for having gone above and beyond in service above self. This year, that honour has gone to Andrew Saarimaki more often than anyone else. Andrew can be counted on to do anything for his fellow Rotarians.
Many members have causes and the passion to see them through to completion. Thank you to all of our members who can to be counted on to come out and help, participate, set up and serve the community in need.
Last but not least, thank you to the executive that was served the club this year. The executive has worked hard in their outreach: Krysta Cadden in youth, Brenda Alderdice and Derek Clark in community, Ricardo Aldrey in international, Mike Lawler and Samantha Ferens as treasurers, Jim Firth as past president, Ian Kittle in membership, Warren May in special projects and the Palgrave Pond, Diether Weeren for foundation work, Greg Scott as secretary, and Bernie Rochon in club services.
Thank you all for making Palgrave Rotary the great club that I am proud to serve as President.
Happy Holidays and a safe and Healthy New Year.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

