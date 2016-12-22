Crowd out for Breakfast with Santa
There was a large crowd out early Saturday morning for the annual Breakfast with Santa at Credit View Public School. Attendance was so good that additional tables had to be set up. The event was held to raise money to finance the Grade 8 students’ trip to Quebec City in the spring, and many of those planning to take the trip spent a few minutes with the guest of honour.
Photos by Bill Rea
It was also a chance for some of the younger folks to spend some time with Santa Claus. Grade 2 student Peter Szumski was accompanied by his mother Agata.