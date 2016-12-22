Tree lighting in Palgrave
December 22, 2016
There was a festive mood around Palgrave recently as the local Rotary club hosted the annual Christmas tree lighting at Stationalands Park. Members of the Palgrave Public School Choir, led by Donalda Richardson, sang many of the tunes of the season.
There were some fun things to do, like crafts. Addison Lindsay, 8, of Palgrave, was working on this tiny snowman.
It wasn’t quite a limo, but Santa Claus didn’t seem to mind being driven to the tree lighting in a golf cart.
Photos by Bill Rea