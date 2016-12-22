Lots of great items at Christmas Market at St. John Paul School
0 Comments
The halls of St. John Paul II Elementary School in Bolton were busy places recently. The school council hosted the In the Nick of Time Christmas Market. Margarita Battaglia and her mother-in-law Francesca of Twigs and Treasures in Bolton had a colourful display of hand-crafted home decor items, as well as floral arrangements.
There were plenty of poinsettias waiting to be picked up. Ella Millar-Maggi and Dan Kolb were assisting as Angela Bellantoni, Justin Parete, Damien Bellantoni-Parete, 3, and Mia Bellantoni-Salvacci, 10, collected theirs.
Photos by Bill Rea
Domenic Ierullo of Bolton was showing some of the hand-made jewelry he made while his wife Gemma had created an assortment of wreaths.