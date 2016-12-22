The challenge of gingerbread houses

The Town of Caledon has issued a winter parking ban, effective 11:59 p.m. Friday. All vehicles must be removed from roadways in order to ensure ...

By Bill Rea The vote was close in the end, but Peel regional councillors last thursday stuck by their previous position and picked the southern ...

To support the Region of Peel’s Strategic Plan and address council’s key priorities, Regional councillors last week approved Peel’s 2017 operating and capital budgets. Balancing ...

The Orange Peel Carolers and Village Band will provide some lively singing in the Yorkshire and English Village tradition at CrossCurrents cafe tomorrow (Friday) night. ...

By Bill Rea The National Ballet of Canada’s traditional holiday offering of The Nutcracker has a Caledon connection this year. ValleyWood resident Gwendolyn Gilmer, 8, ...

THURSDAY DECEMBER 15 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...