The challenge of gingerbread houses
December 22, 2016 ·
There were several young people out last Wednesday night at the Albion-Bolton branch of Caledon Public library for the Extreme Gingerbread Challenge. Participants were asked to show their mad building skills (while they snacked on some sugary treats) in competition to design the ultimate gingerbread house. Diya Arora, 14 of Bolton was working on her creation while her brother Rachit, 11, busied himself with his.
Photos by Bill Rea