Gala evening hosted by CCS
December 22, 2016 ·
0 Comments
The Greenhouse at the Royal Ambassador Event Centre was a very busy place recently as it was the scene of the Home for the Holidays Gala ‘16, hosted by Caledon Community Services (CCS). Local artist Mark Grice was working on this creation that was auctioned off at the conclusion of the evening.
The evening included many interesting items available in the silent auction. CCS CEO Monty Laskin was looking over some of the items.
Photos by Bill Rea
Auctioneer Don Reinhart opened his part in the proceedings by presiding over a game of Heads or Tails.
Leanna Lawrence of Guglietti Brothers Investments won at Heads and Tails, and received a pink sapphire bracelet.
Shakir Rehmatullah of Flato Developments Inc., presenting sponsor of the Gala, addressed the audience.