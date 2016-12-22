General News

CAROLS SUNG AT CALEDON EAST

December 22, 2016   ·   0 Comments

CAROLS SUNG AT CALEDON EAST The Choir at Caledon East United Church were front and centre Sunday. They were performing in the Church’s Christmas Concert and Carol Sing. Photo by Bill Rea

The Choir at Caledon East United Church were front and centre Sunday. They were performing in the Church’s Christmas Concert and Carol Sing.
Photo by Bill Rea

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Winter parking ban in effect

The Town of Caledon has issued a winter parking ban, effective 11:59 p.m. Friday. All vehicles must be removed from roadways in order to ensure ...

Community out for Jinglewood It was time for Jinglewood in Inglewood Sunday night, and much of the community was out for the holiday festivities. Benjamin Boucher, 7, was right in the spirit of the occasion as he toasted his marshmallow.

Community out for Jinglewood

Peel council votes against Town on BRES

By Bill Rea The vote was close in the end, but Peel regional councillors last thursday stuck by their previous position and picked the southern ...

Peel Regional council approves 2017 budget

To support the Region of Peel’s Strategic Plan and address council’s key priorities, Regional councillors last week approved Peel’s 2017 operating and capital budgets. Balancing ...

Carolers will highlight Friday’s show at CrossCurrents

The Orange Peel Carolers and Village Band will provide some lively singing in the Yorkshire and English Village tradition at CrossCurrents cafe tomorrow (Friday) night. ...

Caledon girl in the National Ballet’s The Nutcracker

By Bill Rea The National Ballet of Canada’s traditional holiday offering of The Nutcracker has a Caledon connection this year. ValleyWood resident Gwendolyn Gilmer, 8, ...

Community Events

THURSDAY DECEMBER 15 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...