Hydrogen is safe

September 20, 2016
Re: “Community concerned about hydrogen,” Sept 8, 2016
If, as Councillor Annette Groves says, Caledon residents are “up in arms” over the proposed hydrogen fuel production at the new Canadian Tire centre, the mob must be keeping a pretty low profile. I have been walking around the community a lot lately and haven’t noticed any hordes of armed citizens assembling in protest.
Au contraire, my fickle Councillor, be advised that the industrial production of hydrogen as a fuel is deemed safer than working with traditional fossil fuel, greenhouse gas spewing petrochemicals. That comes from the U.S. Department of Energy and the researchers developing the new Canadian Hydrogen Installation Code (CHIC).
“Hydrogen, in vast quantities, has been used safely for many years in chemical and metallurgical applications, the food industry; and the space program,” states a current analysis by the U.S. Department of Energy. Their report goes on to say: Currently in hydrogen production for fuel and fuel cells, these same high safety standards are in place to help meet the clean energy needs of the future.
It was almost two years ago when San Grewal of the Star first sensationalized the idea that Caledon citizens were gravely concerned about hydrogen fuel production at the new Canadian Tire facility, and Groves jumped on the bandwagon and raised her red flags of panic. It must be pure coincidence that once again (Star, July 2016) Grewal has given a platform for now Councillor Groves and “up in arms” Caledon citizens. To set the record straight, Grove’s position, cleverly linked to her ongoing frustration with the approval of the new Canadian Tire facility via a MZO (Ministerial Zoning Order), has absolutely no merit.
Both Grewal and Groves seem to have difficulty accepting the fact that hydrogen fuel production is safe, and that Canadian Tire never scrapped the idea of hydrogen fuel production, but deferred it to ensure that facility, worker and community safety issues were fully met under the CHIC. It is hard to find a mob of concerned and angry Caledon citizens ready to raise their pitchforks over the Grewal/Groves perceived monster of hydrogen production and the evils of an MZO.
I’m sure the future residents of Solmar’s Option 6 development will appreciate a fleet of clean fuel vehicles driving past their neighbourhood.
Skid Crease,
Caledon
