Decisions are ‘logical’

September 20, 2016

Reader K. Yates wants explanations to questions he has answered himself, so I will try to explain it to him.

An “elected body,” as he calls it, criticizes truck traffic on Coleraine then votes to place residential development right next to it. Logical. If you want to have people living there, you would not like that truck activity.

That “elected body” is critical of a hydrogen facility and again votes for residential build-up. Again, logical, for the same reason as stated above, aside from the fact that this hydrogen activity was underhandedly shoved in on the residents long after the building permit was issued.

Then the reader laments that the “governing body” votes to place the residents next to a major transportation corridor, likely a 400-series highway.

This highway exists only in the minds of a few people, is far from being developed, a definite route has not yet been established and may not even come to fruition. There’s a petition going around asking for planning to be stopped.

The world cannot stand still until this has been resolved.

Lastly, he wonders about a comparison of tax revenues generated by commercial versus residential development.

That is a pure business question, and running the Town of Caledon, Province of Ontario or the federal government should merely involve governing, and that business concerns don’t enter into it is being proven by the massive debt and deficit financing over the years by the two senior governments.

Finally, I really cannot see this obsession by our local government to bring up the ratio of business versus residential from 20 per cent to 40 per cent. We are doing just fine now. I have seen many kilometres of our roadways converted from gravel to asphalt over the last five decades and a huge city hall erected where as before I delivered my Albion taxes to a room in a farm house on Highway 50.

Really, what does council want to do with all the extra money generated? Build a CN Tower in Caledon, an opera house or a sports stadium with retractable roof?

It seems that some councillors are just not happy having but one square foot of soil within their jurisdiction not paved over, like our neighbour to the south, Brampton.

Wulf Graunitz,

Palgrave

