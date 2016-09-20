Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Sept. 15, 2016

September 20, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Some people still angry over Canadian Tire

By Bill Rea There’s still some anger in Bolton over the massive Canadian Tire development, and residents got a chance to vent some of their ...

Colin Russell, 2, of Brampton got to ride on this fun amusement that was set up Sunday. Brampton Flight Centre was a busy place as crowds were out for the annual open house and fly-in, hosted by Brampton Flying Club and the Great War Flying Museum.

Enthused crowd out for annual open house at Brampton Flight Centre

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Headwaters Arts Festival

Headwaters Arts will be presenting the 20th anniversary Headwaters Arts Festival. The festival includes the Opening Gala tomorrow (Friday) at 6:30 p.m.; the Juried Art ...

Cafe Caledon will discuss the need for Canada Post

Is Canada Post really needed any more? The issue will be discussed Sept. 21 at Cafe Caledon, held at St. James’ Church in Caledon East. ...

Turkey supper coming to Community Kitchen

The turkey supper in the Palgrave United Church Community Kitchen is set for Oct. 1. It will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

Community Events

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 Come and learn more about Bethell Hospice’s volunteer program and how you can get involved. The session will run from 2 to ...