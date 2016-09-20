Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

September 20, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Jim Firth
Paul Harris founded Rotary in Chicago, Illinois in 1905.
Another significant pioneer of Rotary was esteemed Cleveland businessman Arch Klumpf. Arch was a founding member of the Cleveland Rotary Club in 1911 and within two years he was that club’s President. By 1916-1917 he was elected as the President of Rotary International.
During his tenure as President, he helped establish the District system to group Rotary Clubs. In his closing remarks at the 1917 Rotary International convention, he established an endowment fund which he famously stated its purpose was “to do good in the world.” This simple and powerful statement launched the Rotary Foundation, which celebrates its 100th birthday next year.
A small initial endowment has now grown to more than $1 billion to facilitate many international projects. Through Rotary Foundation, contributions are made each year to eradicate polio around the world, establish peace fellowships and provide matching District and Global financial grants. The Foundation has strong financial oversight, a stellar charity rating and a unique funding model that maximizes the donations received being returned for charitable causes.
Arch Klump stayed active in Rotary in Cleveland for the rest of his life and his simple statement and staunch advocacy created one of the leading humanitarian foundations to bring much needed help to many around the world. The Arch Klump award was created to recognize the highest level donors to Rotary. A statue was erected in 1992 at Cleveland’s Lakeview Park to honour Arch Klump the businessman and the creator of the Rotary Foundation.
