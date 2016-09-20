Major rookie Braves are provincial champs

By Bill Rea There’s still some anger in Bolton over the massive Canadian Tire development, and residents got a chance to vent some of their ...

Headwaters Arts will be presenting the 20th anniversary Headwaters Arts Festival. The festival includes the Opening Gala tomorrow (Friday) at 6:30 p.m.; the Juried Art ...

Is Canada Post really needed any more? The issue will be discussed Sept. 21 at Cafe Caledon, held at St. James’ Church in Caledon East. ...

The turkey supper in the Palgrave United Church Community Kitchen is set for Oct. 1. It will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the ...

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 Come and learn more about Bethell Hospice’s volunteer program and how you can get involved. The session will run from 2 to ...